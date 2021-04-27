Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.98.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$12.75 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.