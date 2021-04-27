BTIG Research Raises TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $45.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

