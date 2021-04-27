Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.93.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

BMBL stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.02. Bumble has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

