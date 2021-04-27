Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bunge to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BG opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

