Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bunzl stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

