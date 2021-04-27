Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $866.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.31) and last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.27), with a volume of 463025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840.50 ($10.98).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 675.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

