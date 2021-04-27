Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 178,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $9,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $12,132,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,803,782,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.