Burst (BURST) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $33.76 million and $117,675.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,591,784 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

