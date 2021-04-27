Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 53796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Bradley Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Byrna Technologies shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

