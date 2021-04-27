C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

