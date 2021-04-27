CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. CACI International reported earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.94 to $15.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

CACI opened at $253.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.21.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $721,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

