CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Critical Comparison

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aspyra alerts:

84.8% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aspyra and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $5.72 billion 1.12 $321.48 million $12.61 20.11

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A CACI International 5.97% 13.22% 6.15%

Volatility & Risk

Aspyra has a beta of -2, indicating that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aspyra and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 3 6 0 2.67

CACI International has a consensus target price of $290.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

CACI International beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions and supports cyber support to federal customers and the intelligence community (IC), as well as support to the IC and the department of defense. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services to design, develop, integrate, deploy, operate and manage, sustain, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances the speed and efficiency of emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support, as well as ground truth and intelligence gathering services; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as provides signals intelligence and radio systems. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.