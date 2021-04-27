Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,471. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.