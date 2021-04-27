Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Down to $144.23

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.23, but opened at $138.50. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $132.07, with a volume of 25,155 shares.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

