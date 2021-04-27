Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.990-3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.740-0.780 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 5,987,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,471. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

