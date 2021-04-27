Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.73 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.990-3.070 EPS.

CDNS stock traded down $11.48 on Tuesday, reaching $132.75. 5,987,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,471. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

