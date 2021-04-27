Cadence Design Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,556 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 137 put options.

CDNS stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

