CafeSwap Token Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00007608 BTC on major exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $8.53 million and $248,198.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00275986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01055014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.00723362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.08 or 1.00501002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

