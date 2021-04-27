CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

