Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.53. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 3,885 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

