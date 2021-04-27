Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.93 million.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.36.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 602,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,578. Calix has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

