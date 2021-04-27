Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Tops $34.76 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $34.76 million and $182,683.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.46 or 0.04665764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

