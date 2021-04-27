Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 48,810 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

