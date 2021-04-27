Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.95. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 58,863 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.