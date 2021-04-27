Camping World (CWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camping World stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Camping World has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

