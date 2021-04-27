Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

