Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

CNI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,326. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

