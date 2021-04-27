Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $146.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

CNI stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 176,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,326. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

