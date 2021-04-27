Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$122.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) received a C$122.00 target price from equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.08.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$134.71. 710,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,037. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$108.78 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$95.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Carty acquired 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

