Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$160.00 by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$160.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.08.

TSE CNR traded down C$1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$134.71. 710,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,037. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$108.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,026.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

