Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.31.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$133.91. 1,039,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.07. The company has a market cap of C$95.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$108.78 and a 1 year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

