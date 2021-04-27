Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.02

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.02 and traded as high as C$37.26. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$36.94, with a volume of 4,198,124 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.02. The firm has a market cap of C$43.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Insiders sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

