Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Trading 20% Higher

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 210,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 306,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

