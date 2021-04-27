Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

NYSE CAJ traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 6,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,676. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Canon has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

CAJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

