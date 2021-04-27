Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.33 billion-$33.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 313,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

