CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE: CWX) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$759.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.