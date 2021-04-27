Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 10,362 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $23.10.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

