Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

