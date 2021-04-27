Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 13,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

