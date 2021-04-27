Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
COF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 13,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.
In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.