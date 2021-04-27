Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPX. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.73. The company had a trading volume of 116,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$38.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.26.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

