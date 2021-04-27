Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX opened at C$38.20 on Monday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.