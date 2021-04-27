Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.
Several brokerages have commented on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.