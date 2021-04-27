Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

