Capital Southwest (CSWC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC):

4/21/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

4/20/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – Capital Southwest is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

