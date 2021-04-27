Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$5.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.17. 1,632,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,160. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 136.58.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

