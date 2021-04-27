Carbon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,985.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $6.13 million and $222,985.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

