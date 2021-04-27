Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 500 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.

Cardlytics stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 314,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

