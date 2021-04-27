Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 500 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.
Cardlytics stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 314,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $161.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.