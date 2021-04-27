CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Up 0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.46. 41,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 22,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

