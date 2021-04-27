CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

CHHHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on CareRx in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CareRx from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

