Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $191.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

