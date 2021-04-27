Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY):

4/20/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

4/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/9/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/7/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

3/17/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

